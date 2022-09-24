The parents of a Montrose sexual assault victim maintain that Partners youth mentoring was negligent in its relationship with the perpetrator, Joshua Hemphill, who once volunteered there.
The plaintiffs, who filed suit last year, pushed back against Delta-Montrose Youth Service’s earlier motion to dismiss their claims of vicarious liability and negligent hiring. (Delta-Montrose Youth Services is the parent entity of Partners of Delta, Montrose & Ouray.) Although the plaintiffs did not oppose the court dismissing the vicarious liability claim, Partners should have taken more action when problems with Hemphill’s behavior came to light in 2014, their Sept. 12 filing says. The plaintiffs contend, however, that their negligent hiring claim should proceed to trial.
Hemphill, a former corrections officer in Mesa County and former deputy in Dolores County, is serving 15 years to life for abusing the boy, as well as for sexually exploiting two Mesa County teens.
Hemphill had been an adult mentor in the Partners program here until mid-2014, when he was terminated for disregarding protocols and warnings over how much time he was spending with a different youth.
In 2017, a young man disclosed to a caseworker in another state that Hemphill had abused him in 2014. Although that alleged conduct did not lead to charges, the resulting Colorado Bureau of Investigation probe discovered he had abused the Montrose youth.
Hemphill was arrested in 2017 and in 2018, pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child by one in a position of trust. In the separate Mesa County case, Hemphill pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation.
Sentencing in both cases was in 2019. He will serve 15 years before being considered for parole and under Colorado’s indeterminate sentencing laws, he could be in prison for the rest of his life.
The Montrose boy’s family in 2021 sued Delta-Montrose Youth Services (DMYS), as well as the Partners entity in Mesa County. The latter was dismissed from the case a few months after suit was filed.
DMYS earlier argued it, too, should be dismissed from the action. The motion to dismiss argues DMYS isn’t liable for what Hemphill did after he was dropped from the mentoring program, and that DMYS had never paired Hemphill with the child in question (“John Doe 1”). Any ongoing mentoring relationship between John Doe 1 and a second youth, John Doe 2, had not occurred through DMYS and any damages the plaintiffs sustained were because of conduct by someone over whom Partners had no control, DMYS said in filings.
In those filings, DMYS also expressly denied negligence.
But DMYS’ arguments are in error, plaintiffs’ attorney Mike Lazar said: Partners failed to notify law enforcement or take other appropriate action when it knew or should have reasonably suspected that Hemphill was sexually abusing a junior partner in 2014. Instead, it “unreasonably retained” Hemphill, putting him in contact with other children at Partners events. It was through a DMYS event that the victim, John Doe 1, met Hemphill, the Sept. 12 filing says.
DMYS “had substantial information” that Hemphill was a danger to children after the mother of the youth he mentored in 2014 reported that Hemphill was spending too much time with her son, not following the rules and that his physical proximity to the child was too close for comfort.
In response, Partners’ executive director banned Hemphill from seeing the boy for two weeks; however, Hemphill continued to text the boy and his mother reported this to Partners. Partners then terminated Hemphill’s relationship with the boy.
Lazar said that DMYS should have taken note at that point, because the mentorship had lasted less than three months, yet “at no point,” did it consider the possibility of abuse or inform law enforcement. Instead, Hemphill was kept as a volunteer until Aug. 28, 2014.
That summer, the stepmother of the Montrose youth Hemphill sexually abused inquired about the Partners program for her children. She brought them with her to a Partners event that August; there, they met Hemphill, the Sept. 12 filing details.
“At no time” was the family informed that Hemphill had violated program rules. “(She) would not have let Hemphill interact with her stepchildren had she known about Hemphill’s past,” Lazar wrote.
Hemphill allegedly went so far as to represent that he was still part of the DMYS program when he mentored (and abused) Doe 1.
The filing alleges Partners’ director took no action when Hemphill notified him in 2016 that he was mentoring Doe 1.
DMYS said previously it had relied on CBI background checks and that it was not foreseeable that Hemphill would abuse children. Doe 1 was not officially partnered with anyone from DMYS and Hemphill had not been matched with a mentee after June of 2014.
But it was clear DMYS had reason to believe that Hemphill posed a risk to children after he “repeatedly and flagrantly violated” the entity’s directives, Lazar said.
The organization knew plenty of disturbing information concerning the youth whose mother reported Hemphill for his conduct in 2014 — enough, an expert retained by the plaintiffs said, to trigger Partners’ obligation as a mandatory reporter. Mandatory reporters are organizations or employees in certain jobs who are legally required to report suspected abuse.
What Partners knew when it approved Hemphill as a mentor is not the issue at play, but what it knew after it had retained him as a mentor, the filing says. Thus, the negligent hiring and retention claim against DMYS should stand.
The plaintiffs also reject the notion that DMYS owed no duty of care to their son: Partners had reason to believe Hemphill posed a threat to children at the time he met the plaintiffs’ children at a Partners event. At minimum, DMYS should have completely severed Hemphill from the organization and barred him from events, the plaintiffs contend.
Because Partners did not take that step and allowed Hemphill at the August 2014 event, “Hemphill was able to continue to meet children under the DMYS banner and use that banner to earn the trust of future victims,” Lazar wrote. Hemphill used his continued “employment” with DMYS as an instrument to abuse others, thus, the organization owed Doe 1 a duty of care as defined by law.
“DMYS is an organization that services at-risk kids. These are children who are particularly vulnerable to sexual abuse by persons they hold in trust. … Abuse of children by mentors in youth-oriented volunteer programs is a well-known and understood risk within DMYS’ industry.”
Although DMYS cited a waiver Doe 1’s stepmother had signed, that waiver does not extend to indemnifying Partners from the liability alleged in the suit, Lazar also said.
Further, the waiver she signed was not based upon informed consent, and it cannot serve to exempt Partners from its legal duty to report suspected abuse. DMYS engaged in conduct that was “willful, wanton, reckless or grossly negligent,” and that makes the waiver un-enforceable, Lazar contended.
The suit is currently set for trial starting Nov. 14.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.