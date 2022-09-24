The parents of a Montrose sexual assault victim maintain that Partners youth mentoring was negligent in its relationship with the perpetrator, Joshua Hemphill, who once volunteered there.

The plaintiffs, who filed suit last year, pushed back against Delta-Montrose Youth Service’s earlier motion to dismiss their claims of vicarious liability and negligent hiring. (Delta-Montrose Youth Services is the parent entity of Partners of Delta, Montrose & Ouray.) Although the plaintiffs did not oppose the court dismissing the vicarious liability claim, Partners should have taken more action when problems with Hemphill’s behavior came to light in 2014, their Sept. 12 filing says. The plaintiffs contend, however, that their negligent hiring claim should proceed to trial.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

