Youth’s family fights move to dismiss wrongful death suit

Matt Imus hugs Trey Schwerdtfeger, a teammate of his late son, Connor, during Senior Night in 2020. Connor was a standout athlete at Montrose High School. He drowned in 2019 and his family is fighting efforts to dismiss their wrongful death suit.(Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

The failure to post warning signs along the South Canal where a Montrose teen drowned in 2019 was the government’s neglect of a “garden-variety housekeeping duty,” not a policy decision that renders it exempt from liability, attorneys for the youth’s parents said.

The family of the late Connor Imus is asking the U.S. District Court to deny the Bureau of Reclamation’s August motion to dismiss their lawsuit, which alleges the government is liable as the landowner of the South Canal.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

