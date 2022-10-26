Youth’s family fights move to dismiss wrongful death suit

The failure to post warning signs along the South Canal where a Montrose teen drowned in 2019 was the government’s neglect of a “garden-variety housekeeping duty,” not a policy decision that renders it exempt from liability, attorneys for the youth’s parents said.
The family of the late Connor Imus is asking the U.S. District Court to deny the Bureau of Reclamation’s August motion to dismiss their lawsuit, which alleges the government is liable as the landowner of the South Canal.
In August, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed for dismissal, contending the federal court did not have jurisdiction and that BuRec is immune under discretionary function exceptions in applicable tort law. In its September response to the Imus plaintiffs’ reply, the government maintains those arguments.
The case centers on the question of liability.
Connor, 17, went into the South Canal while walking there May 5, 2019, presumably to help his dog, Bella, when the dog fell or jumped in.
When he did not return from his walk, or report to his shift at work that afternoon, his worried parents and others searched, locating his keys and phone near the canal, which is operated by the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association under a longstanding contract with the federal government.
A multi-agency search that included the water users association, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and Delta-Montrose Electric Association (which has a hydropower station on the South Canal) followed. Searchers first found Bella’s body when the water level was lowered, then Connor’s when the water users lowered the canal further.
The family’s original 2021 lawsuit was filed in the local district court, naming the UVWUA as the “landowner” that had a duty of care to Connor because it knew the canal posed a public danger, and because their son, who believed it was public, was an “invitee” onto the property.
In response, the association said the Bureau of Reclamation is the landowner; it only manages the South Canal. The UVWUA further said that Connor was a trespasser as defined by law and the federal government would be the nonparty at fault.
The suit was transferred to federal court this year. It alleges two types of negligence resulting in wrongful death and two types of premises liability resulting in wrongful death against the UVWUA and the Bureau of Reclamation.
The bureau does not conduct daily management on the South Canal and established case law holds that the agency has discretion about posting warnings, the government’s motion to dismiss stated, alleging the plaintiffs didn’t show any policy or procedure that overcomes that discretion. Further, BuRec’s contract with the water users renders it immune, the USAO argued, and the government isn’t liable for acts by independent contractors like the association.
But the UVWUA wasn’t the only entity responsible for posting warnings, Imus attorney Keith Killian wrote Sept. 6, in opposing the motion to dismiss. The association “largely but not exclusively” runs the canal.
“There was an absence of warning signs in the area, which is important because the water in the canal was deceptively flat. Decedent was the second person to drown in the canal in the last 10 years,” the response to the government’s motion states, referring to the 2010 drowning death of local DJ Rick Steele.
The dismissal motion should be denied: “Plaintiffs are only seeking to hold the United States liable for its own actions as a landowner with non-delegable duties to entrants on the land. And because the United State’s decision regarding placements of signs in a developed area where signs were expected is not a policy decision, but a garden-variety housekeeping matter based in part on the erroneous assumption that only the association was responsible for such signs.”
Warning signs went up after Connor’s death, per the suit, “showing the feasibility of such safety measures.”
Despite the government’s argument based on its limited role with respect to the South Canal, the Bureau of Reclamation does not have the immunity it asserts, Killian argued in his filing. The immunity the government asserts under the Federal Tort Claims Liability Act is waived in circumstances in which the United States would be held liable if it were a private individual.
Although “discretionary function” is an exception to this waiver, that doesn’t protect BuRec in this instance, the plaintiffs assert: the government has non-delegable duties to those who enter its lands and can be held responsible for not fulfilling them.
Whether the UVWUA is a “contractor” is beside the point, Killian wrote — these arguments are at best irrelevant and at worst, “a red herring.”
Because the government can be held liable for not fulfilling duties it cannot delegate, its motion to dismiss must be denied, he argued.
The bureau retains ownership of the land despite the contract and can resume full control if the UVWUA fails to meet its contractual obligations.
“Thus the association does not have exclusive possession or control of the premises, but shares control with the United States,” Killian wrote.
The agency can also direct the association to perform maintenance and repairs, plus it can take control of that work if necessary, he wrote.
Killian also cited the Colorado Premises Liability Act, “the exclusive remedy an entrant on the land has against the landowner for injuries sustained on the land.” This holds that a landowner cannot delegate its obligation of reasonable care to protect invitees and licensees against dangers the scope of the statute addresses.
The BuRec is liable as the landowner where the fatality occurred and its agreement with the water users doesn’t remove its duty to Connor, the filing maintains.
Killian in the arguing against dismissal went on to detail how discretionary function exceptions do not apply: the decision over signage is not one grounded in bureau policy, but housekeeping and a routine safeguard.
“In like circumstances, courts have routinely found that the failure to place a warning, or an adequate warning, was not a matter of policy, but a routine manner, meaning the discretionary exception did not apply,” Killian wrote, going on to detail caselaw and precedent which he said show being mistaken about who is responsible for a warning sign “is not a policy decision” and doesn’t constitute an exception.
“There was a specific hazard. The United States knew it. The United States had no reason not to add a sign, other than its mistaken belief someone else was responsible.” The dismissal motion should therefore be denied, Killian argued.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Soler said in a Sept. 20 reply that the plaintiffs’ response confirms UVWUA is an independent federal contractor to which the government had dedicated control and operation of the South Canal. He maintained that the alleged acts and omissions are indeed discretionary functions, so there has been no waiver of immunity from the claims.
The state’s liability act does not remove the Federal Tort Claim Act’s exceptions for independent contractors, Soler said, reiterating the government by its contract had delegated maintenance, control care and operation of the South Canal (part of the Uncompahgre Project Area) to the UVWUA.
Just because the government retained ownership of the land where the South Canal is located and retained certain rights does not make the water users association into a federal employee instead of an independent contractor, he said.
Merely insisting that the question of signage was “garden-variety housekeeping” rather than policy does not make it so, Soler also said — this assertion as presented doesn’t meet the plaintiffs’ burden to present facts showing the decision was not grounded in policy.
The caselaw Killian cited does not necessarily apply: no one has alleged the BuRec and UVWUA had a mistaken understanding about who should post warnings about potential hazards, Soler’s reply says.
Per a Sept. 28 court order, the discovery process of the case is on hold, pending resolution of the motion to dismiss.
