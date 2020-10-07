Youth saved after crashing into canal

A few feet over, and the car would have struck a large cottonwood. If not for nearby eyewitnesses, the vehicle might have remained unobserved for a time in the canal just off the sharp curve on Lincoln Road.
Instead, the teenager driver was “lucky,” Colorado State Patrol Trooper David Copeland said — the black SUV wound up lodged halfway in, halfway out of the narrow irrigation waterway, bumper pointed up the bank, and witnesses rushed to the youth’s aid.
“It didn’t make any sounds,” a young woman at the scene Wednesday afternoon said. She and other members of her family who assisted the driver declined to give their names. “I didn’t hear it from the house. If we hadn’t seen it, we probably wouldn’t have even known. It was super quiet.”
Copeland later said the SUV had cleared the cottonwood by only 3 to 4 feet.
“He barely missed the tree right over there,” the witness said. “We all ran out to save him. My dad is the one who pulled him out. I brought a ladder for him to cross.”
The witness’ mother said the man jumped right onto the car, retrieved the driver and determined no one else was inside. “You don’t think about it. You just do it,” she said.
The youth was reportedly semiconscious and complained of back pain. He was transported to the hospital for observation, Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
Copeland said he suspects excessive speed caused the driver to miss the sharp curve; the investigation is in its preliminary stage.
“He was just going too fast and straightened out the corner. He’s very lucky. He’s lucky he wasn’t injured worse, too. It’s one where it could have been very, very tough for him,” Copeland said.
“The metal can always be fixed and replaced, but the fact is, he’s going to walk away from it with relatively minor injuries, and that’s a good day.”
Citations are pending.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
