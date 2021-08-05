There are courses, so goes the old golf chestnut, for horses.
Zachery Pollo of Rocklin, California, the “thoroughbred” in this instance, has found his — The Bridges of Montrose.
Pollo shot an unheard of 11-under par 60 Wednesday, and coupled with his final round 72 Thursday, cruised to the championship of the AJGA Junior Open at the Bridges, presented by the City of Montrose. His three-day total (69-60-72—201) was 12-under par and five shots ahead of two runners-up: Hunter Swanson (65-71-70--206) of Denver and Jack Cantlay (66-69-71—206) of Los Alamitos, Calif.
Pollo answered the obvious question quickly — have you ever shot a 60?
“No,” Pollo replied, almost sheepishly, adding, “every putt I hit went in.” Pollo had 10 birdies and one eagle. The only blemish Wednesday was a bogey on the par-four eighth hole.
Pollo also established a new course record. The old one was 64 and was first set in 2008. Pollo began the final round with a five-stroke cushion and that’s the way he ended it, despite double-bogeys at 17 and 18. Pollo, after graduating next May, has a scholarship to the University of Arizona’s golf program.
Thursday’s round also featured low-scoring fireworks from the girls’ bracket. Montgomery Ferreira of Tacoma, Washington, birdied the last three holes to post a nine-under par 62 and edge overnight leader Mallory Mathews of Hondo, Texas, by one shot, to win the AJGA title.
Ferreira (70-71-62—203) jarred her second shot into the second hole, a par four, for a 2. This got the recent high school graduate going in her record-setting round as she scored eight more birdies to post a ten-under tournament total of 203. Mathews, a high school senior, had three straight rounds of 68, nine-under par.
These two young golfers essentially left the rest of their field in the dust. After Matthews’ 204, there was a 12-shot difference for the third-place finisher, Vani Karimanal (73-71-70—214) of San Jose, Calif. Kaylee Chen of Parker was fourth, 72-70-75—217.
Montrose golfers
Noah Richmond, 15, a Montrose High School sophomore, shot four-under par 67 Thursday to lead four Montrose AJGA qualifiers and tied for 21st. Richmond (76-74-67—217) had seven birdies in his final round. At one point during his round, Richmond went on a tear with three straight birdies for just eight strokes over holes 14, 15, 16.
“I made a lot more putts today,” said Richmond after his round. It was Richmond’s first AJGA event. One of his playing partners, Nic Pevny (75-75-70—220) of Aspen, was the 3A boys state champion last year. They’ll likely play again during the forthcoming high school season. “The competition was great,” added Richmond. "Good golfers make you play better.”
Jordan Jennings, a freshman on the Colorado State University golf team, also shot 220 (70-74-76.) Jacob Legg, a MHS junior, turned in cards of 79-73-82—234. Connor Bell, also a MHS junior, had rounds of 81-79-88—248.
AGJA tournament effects
“We’ll have the AJGA back next year,” said tournament chairman Ty Jennings. The tournament was the first time the national golf organization, dedicated to youth golf (ages 12-19) with more than 200 tournaments annually, has come to Montrose. It was the culmination of three years of contact and commitment.
“It’s been great for the city. Local golf history was made,” said Jennings, adding how more than 130-plus volunteers made the tournament work. Jennings told tournament champion Pollo, after he signed his last scorecard Thursday, “you come back here 50 years from now, and it’ll still be the lowest score,” citing Pollo’s Wednesday round of 60, which included a 29 score on the front nine.
The City of Montrose was the presenting sponsor of the tournament. It attracted 78 young golfers from foreign countries and throughout the U.S. along with parents, siblings and coaches.
“I’m proud that we have the ability we have as a city to showcase all Montrose has to offer to so many diverse visitors,” said City Manager Bill Bell. “Other cities are envious that we can host an AGJA event. We have a great community.”
