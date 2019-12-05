Zandon Bray, a third-generation rancher and big game outfitter, has been elected to the Colorado Farm Bureau Board of Directors. He replaces another multi-generational cattle man, Hugh Sanburg. Sanburg served on the CFB in varying capacities for nearly 30 years.
Bray has been active in Farm Bureau leadership since 2010. He has served on Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel Farm Bureau board since 2010 and has been president of the group since 2013. He also has served on the Colorado Farm Bureau Youth Farm and Ranch Board for four years. He is a graduate of the CFB’s Elite Leadership Academy.
The Brays operate a 20,000 acre cattle outfit near Redvale in western Montrose County. They raise registered Angus and Hereford crossbred cows. The Bray Ranch was founded in 1907. Besides the cows the ranch is home to large herds of mule deer and elk as well as a sizeable group of black bears.
Based on the prolific wildlife population, the Brays also offer big game hunting on the ranch. They provide well appointed quarters to clients who come from all over the world to hunt on the 31-square-mile ranch, located about 75 highway miles south and west of Montrose.
Hugh Sanburg was a fixture on the CFB board for nine years and this past year announced that he would not run for reelection.
“I just think it is time for some new blood in the organization,” he told the Montrose Daily Press last summer. Sanburg was elected to the Cattlemen’s Beef Board last May, where he is the CBB’s new secretary/treasurer.
Sanburg is a managing partner of the Cedar Park outfit west of Eckert. He partners with his brother on their, primarily, cow-calf operation. They raise horned Herefords and a registered Angus herd. Sanburg graduated from Colorado School of Mines with a degree in mining engineering in 1983, before moving back to the home ranch in western Colorado. Sanburg has been an active member of the Colorado Farm Bureau serving on various boards. He is also a member of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and serves as chairman of the Gunnison Basin Roundtable.
Michael A. Cox is a Montrose-based content provider. He may be reached at michaelc@agwriter.us
