Multiple countries in Europe are observing an increase in infections caused by group A streptococcus, or Streptococcus pyogenes, bacteria. Strep A can cause several diseases such as scarlet fever, strep throat or impetigo, all of which are usually mild but very contagious. The bacteria is commonly found in the throat or on the skin, but in rare occasions it can get into certain parts of the body or bloodstream, causing a serious disease called invasive group A strep, or iGAS.

On Dec. 15, the World Health Organization issued an outbreak alert, reporting an increase of iGAS disease and scarlet fever cases in France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden and the United Kingdom, mostly affecting children under the age of 10. Several deaths associated with iGAS have been reported in children in the U.K., France and Ireland since September, according to a shared statement by the WHO and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.



