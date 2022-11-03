Local nonprofits gathered Wednesday to kick off a month of giving.
Montrose Community Foundation and executive director Sara Olumhoff were on hand at San Juan Brews, delivering information and helping prepare the nonprofit organizations for Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 6.
But early giving began Nov. 1, and some donations are already coming in.
The Montrose Community Foundation has made it easier to give to local organizations. Plumhoff explained that when you go to the official Colorado Gives website and search Montrose's zip code, several statewide (not necessarily local) organizations show uo.
"Instead of the whole state, it makes it part of our region," she said.
The rally Wednesday saw MCF give $1,000 to nonprofits to kick off the events, and Plumhoff encourages others to donate local.
"The nice thing about it is that it's hyper local, so the money that you give goes to the community that you live in," she said. "And also for Colorado Gives Day, they have an incentive fund, so as much money you raise on that day, and up to it, they will match it."
LuAnne Tyrrell was one of many on hand from local nonprofits. She was representing Second Chance Humane Society. "(The Montrose Community Foundation) just reaches out to area nonprofits and helps us understand better so we can really maximize Colorado Gives."
Amanda Gerhardt, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans was also at the event.
"This just supports our efforts of running (Colorado Gives), so for us, we received over $8,000 just from that," she said.
"The Montrose Community Foundation, in taking the lead on Colorado Gives Day, plays an important role, especially for small nonprofits like ours," said Karen Sherman Perez, community relations and development director with the Hispanic Affairs Project. "We've been granting for a number of years, and it's great to have the support."
MCF provides strategies for targeted marketing and ideas for fundraising leading up to Colorado Gives Day.
