montrose community foundation

Nine local nonprofits were represented at the Montrose Community Foundation's Colorado Gives Day kickoff event at San Juan Brews on Wednesday.

 (Justin Tubbs/Montrose Daily Press)

Local nonprofits gathered Wednesday to kick off a month of giving. 

Montrose Community Foundation and executive director Sara Olumhoff were on hand at San Juan Brews, delivering information and helping prepare the nonprofit organizations for Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 6. 



Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?