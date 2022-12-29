Special to the MDP
The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Ouray Ranger District signed a decision authorizing the Uncompahgre Nordic Trails, an 8.42 mile groomed nordic ski trail system on the Uncompahgre Plateau.
The Uncompahgre Nordic Trail system is located near the intersection of Dave Wood Road and Divide Road, roughly 36 miles SSW from Montrose, Colorado. A small parking area will be plowed along Divide Road and will accommodate approximately 20 vehicles for recreationalists. The Uncompahgre Nordic Association will groom and maintain the trail systems throughout the winter months as snowpack allows. Implementation of 17 permanent trail signposts has been completed and includes a signboard at the main entrance of the trail system, just off Divide Road as you approach the parking area.
“Thanks to our partnership with the Uncompahgre Nordic Association, these new winter trails offer a much-needed recreation opportunity to experience the forest during the winter months,” said Dana Gardunio, Ouray District Ranger. “The Uncompahgre Nordic Trails will expand the connection between the National Forest and the Montrose community.”
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Jan. 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the main trailhead entrance just off Divide Road to celebrate the completion of the Uncompahgre Nordic Trail system. A moonlight ski event, hosted by the Uncompahgre Nordic Association, will follow the ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to come out and experience the trails.
“The Uncompahgre Nordic Association has been working this past year to get to the point where we are able to manage cross-country ski trails on the National Forest for the public to enjoy,” said Gary Shellhorn, President of the Uncompahgre Nordic Association. “We are a small nonprofit that relies on the help of volunteers to make the Uncompahgre Nordic Trails operational, and we want to invite folks to enjoy a moonlight ski on these new trails on Jan. 6 to ring in the new year skiing through the pine on our National Forest.”
Visitors can access and download digital maps of the trail system from the Uncompahgre Nordic Association’s Facebook page or sign up to receive grooming reports by emailing UNAxski@gmail.com. Learn more about the Uncompahgre Nordic Trail routes, maps and events here.
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com. Connect with us or follow us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
