The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public's assistance in locating Robert McLeroy of Nucla.
McLeroy was reported as a missing person Monday evening.
He was last seen leaving Nucla and driving to Grand Junction at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 2.
He is 82; 5-feet-10 and 175 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.
McLeroy was driving a 2015 red Ford Taurus with Colorado plates 430-GPA. It is believed that he would have taken Highway 141 into Grand Junction, but Divide Road is also an option.
At this time, the MCSO is searching routes that McLeroy could have taken on his trip.
Anyone with information on McLeroy's whereabouts should call Western Colorado Regional Dispatch Center at 970-249-9110.
