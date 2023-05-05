230505-records-hamrick

Fredrick Ralph Hamrick left this earth on March 30, 2023, at the ripe old age of 86. Fred was born in Riverside, California on February 2, 1937, to proud parents, Ralph & Marguerite (Gnehm) Hamrick. Fred spent his early years showing horses and spending time at the beach. He enlisted in the United States Navy on July 29, 1955. He served on the USS Everett F. Larson, Eleventh Naval District, San Diego, CA.
He successfully completed the Navy’s course in Electrical Plant Operator Maintenance and Repair School Class “A” and received the Good Conduct Medal in July of 1958. Fred went on to serve in the reserves until June of 1959. The education that Fred received in the Navy steered him on a lifelong career path as an electrician. Fred belonged to The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for more than 62 years.
Fred met and fell madly in love with Marjorie Joyce Hood, and they were married on August 18, 1956. Together, they raised two sons (Scot and Jeff) and a daughter (Melinda). They passed their love of adventure and the love of the outdoors on to their children and grandchildren. There were way too many camping, fishing, snowmobiling and road trips to count. Around 1975-76, Fred and Joyce moved their family to Colorado, making Montrose their forever home. Fred’s career allowed for he and Joyce to travel to many wonderful destinations all over the world including, Africa, Jamaica, and Australia.
Fred belonged to the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He loved the world of racing, whether it was horseracing, Indy Car Racing, Nascar Racing or NHRA Drag Racing. He’s been to Churchill Downs and The Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Fred was able to fulfill that “Need for Speed” when he drove a dragster at the tender age of 81. He enjoyed it so much they let him go twice!
Fred lived life to the fullest. He worked hard, played hard and loved hard. He took such loving care of Joyce, his wife of almost 62 years, until her passing in 2018. The family takes comfort knowing that the two of them are together again. An image comes to mind of the two of them dressed to the nines, drinking good vodka, and dancing the night away.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Margorie Joyce Hamrick, his grandson Hayden Heinold and Son-in-law, Levi Heinold.
Survivors include his brother, Paul Hamrick (Lorraine) of Riverside, CA, son Scot Hamrick (Cass) of Montrose, CO, son Jeffrey Hamrick (Virginia) of Montrose, CO, daughter, Melinda Heinold of Ridgway, CO, grandsons, Nick Hamrick of Ridgway, CO, Nathan Hamrick (Sarah) of Missoula, MT, Kris Hamrick of Grand Junction, CO, and by granddaughter Alsace Heinold (Ben Gardner), of Crystal River, FL, along with many nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and extended family, including his beloved dog, Fancy.
The family would like to thank all of the medical personnel involved in Dad’s care. They are the
ambulance drivers, the wonderful nurses and doctors at Saint Mary’s and the amazing, understanding, loving staff at HopeWest in Grand Junction. They made it possible for Dad to leave this world with grace and dignity. Thank you. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to HopeWest, Grand Junction, in memory of Fred Hamrick. A private family funeral will take place in the future.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone