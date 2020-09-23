Adrian David Guerra

Adrian David Guerra, 17, Montrose passed away on Sept. 20, 2020.

A funeral service is scheduled at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Visitation is from 3 — 4 p.m. Friday at Crippin Chapel, 802 E. Main St.

