Aileen Culver Cline

Aileen was privileged to come from a large, musical, talented and loving family. She had wonderful parents and siblings. Aileen played the guitar and sang with her brothers and sisters. She began her career at Mountain Bell Telephone Company in Montrose, Colorado as a telephone operator. She moved to Grand Junction with Mountain Bell and was promoted into Banking in an Executive position with the company. Aileen was a kind and gentle Christian of great and unwavering faith.
There is a poem: “Tell me what should I have done? Doesn’t everything die at last and to soon? Tell me, what do you plan to do with your one wild and precious life? Aileen died at last and to soon. She lived her precious life as a caring, kind, loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, and friend.
Her husband, Robert E. Cline, preceded her in death. They had two sons: Darren Lee Cline (Christine) and Robert Brett Cline (Tran). She was a kind and loving mother to her sons. Aunt Aileen gave generously and unselfishly gave to her nieces and nephews, Russ Ellen (Selly), Rusty, Dwayne, Carol, Patty, Bobby, and Cathy. She is survived by her many loving and wonderful nieces (great), nephews (great), and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Bessie Campbell Culver and Burr Culver; her siblings, Edward Culver (Mamie), Richard Culver (Marcella), LaJoye Simonds (Owen), Betty Mcgaughey (Glenn), and Beth Hull (Russell).
She is survived by her sister, Wanda Culver Toman.
We all loved you very, very much.
A funeral service will take place at Crippin Funeral Home, 802 E. Main Street, Montrose, Colorado on September 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. Concluding service and internment will follow at Grand View Cemetery, Montrose, Colorado.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.