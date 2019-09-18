The New Haven Church of Palisade, 438 Kluge Ave. Palisade, Colorado, would be honored to invite you to a service Sept. 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. to honor and give testimony of Aime Marie Brown, given by Pastor Bob Carey and Ike Berry. For more information, call 970-858-0867 or 970-596-1739.

