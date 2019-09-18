The New Haven Church of Palisade, 438 Kluge Ave. Palisade, Colorado, would be honored to invite you to a service Sept. 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. to honor and give testimony of Aime Marie Brown, given by Pastor Bob Carey and Ike Berry. For more information, call 970-858-0867 or 970-596-1739.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.