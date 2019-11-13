Alexander Boyd Santonastaso went to his Heavenly Home on Oct. 1, 2019 at 4:29 a.m., in the presence of his loving family. Alexander Boyd was born sleeping due to complications from Trisomy 18. While he was alive inside his mother, Alexander Boyd showed that he was a fighter, by making it 31 weeks and 3 days. Alexander Boyd’s conception surprised us. His condition shocked us. His tenacity and beauty and delicate life inspired us. His short life was predicted and lovingly told by his care givers and his God, but his leaving was still sudden and too soon. He was a gift from God.
Alexander Boyd solidified our convictions. He increased our faith. Helped us increase our love for humanity and made us more thankful for each day that we are given on this earth by God. He reminded us of our own weaknesses. We long to see Alexander Boyd again. “…God has chosen the weak things of the world to shame the things which are strong…(1 Corinthians 1:27).”
Alexander Boyd is survived by his parents Trisha and Mike Santonastaso, three sisters; Jackie Zirkle, Hailey, and Olivia Santonastaso, five brothers; Philip, Nathanael, Andrew, Joseph and Jonathan Santonastaso, one brother in law; Tyler Zirkle, maternal grandparents; Debra and Bruce Hyatt III, fraternal grandparents; Lorna and Mike Santonastaso and great grandparents Ruth Murphy and Bruce Hyatt Sr., aunts and uncles; Kristy and Shannon Pittman, Kevin and Jodi Hyatt, Michelle and Steve Teachout, Tony and Carrie Santonastaso, cousins; Tayllor and Dyllan Pittman, Charles and Jackson Hyatt, Emma and Molly Teachout, Noel and Issac Santonastaso, and nephews Torbin and Cayson Zirkle.
Alexander Boyd was preceded in death by great grandparents Josephine and Boyd Murphy, Jackie Hyatt, Mattie and Jim Smith, and Rose and Philip Santonastaso.
Alexander Boyd’s life will be celebrated in early summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.