Wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Alice Lucero, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 2, 2019 of natural causes. Alice was ready to be reunited with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Alice was born in Cuba, New Mexico, to Nerio and Josepha Montoya. She married Mike Lucero in 1945. The family moved to Montrose, Colorado in 1956. She dedicated herself to raising her children on the family farm.
Alice is survived by one sister Hazel (Alex) Herrera; her children Rudy (Judi) Lucero; JoAnn (John-deceased) Vigil; Dorothy (Larry) Olsen; Joyce (Gilbert) Torres; Bob (Gail) Lucero; Gary Lucero; Pauline (David) Simon; Charlene (Greg) Freeman; Darlene (Jeff) Roybal; Jimmy Lucero and Leila Lucero; 24 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren and her beloved pets, Chloe and Susie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one sister, Flora Jaramillo.
A funeral Mass is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Montrose. Burial will follow at Grand View Cemetery. A vigil will be held at 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
A special thank you to Touch of Care and Hope West for their wonderful care of our mother.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crippin Funeral Home.
