Alice Mae Monahan Morrow was born June 29, 1922 in Hugo, Colorado to John W. Monahan and Dolly (Ethel Grace) Keepers Monahan of Hugo. She attended Hugo High School. In 1940 she married Pete Resley, and they were blessed with a daughter, Carol Lee. They later divorced. She married Emmett Morrow in 1946 and they had a son, John Emmett and a daughter, Dolly. She was a great homemaker, and liked decorating in a western style. Her home always had a warm, homey feel to it. She was preceded in death by her husband Emmett, and great grandson Cole Rasmussen. She is survived by her children, Carol Rasmussen of Salt Lake City, John Morrow and wife Grimma and Dolly and husband Don Hawks of Montrose, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at Crippin Funeral home at 10 a.m. with visitation from 9 a.m.-10 a. m.
Donations can be made to Warrior’s Rest, 137 N. Cascade, Montrose, CO 8140.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.