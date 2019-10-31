Alice Marie Robins

Blessed to have known her, sad to say goodbye…
Lover of flowers. “Hater” of weeds
Alice Robins passed away at her home on Monday, October 21, 2019 following a severe stroke. Alice was the youngest of 15 children, born to Floyd and Mary Alice Seymour from Flint, Michigan.
Her parents became ill and passed away when she was 3 years old, she lived with her brothers and sisters at different times before being adopted by Mr. and Mrs. Hutchinson of Flint, Michigan.
Alice overcame many obstacles in her life with grace and dignity.
She was the grounding force, the matriarch, the compass for so many in her life.
September 3, 1949, she married Chan Robins (deceased 1996) of Olathe, Colorado,
they were married for 47 years. A fighter, a thriver, a lover of life.
She is survived by a large and loving family, Chan and Alice had three children Robert Robins, Linda Kelso, and Jack Robins all of Montrose, Colorado.
Alice was lucky enough to have known all of her 12 grandchildren Joe, Jacob, Christopher, Jasmine, Jade, Joy, Dan, Shanolyn, Heather, Tara, Tonya and Tyler.
Her 16 great-grandchildren and her 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Alice was full of Compassion and generosity that emanated from her and this was shown through her many years of service with the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
She dearly loved all the brothers and sisters in the Congregation.
Alice held a special place in her heart for her dear friend Charles Anders and her family would like to thank him for making her smile and for all his compassion, love and kindness.
She was silly, light and fun.
Our hero, our rock, our enduring example of compassion, love, and strength.
You were so incredibly beautiful, inside and out and you will be so deeply missed!
Services will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Nov. 9, 2019 at 3 p.m., 16672 Woodgate Road Montrose, Colorado.
