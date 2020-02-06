Cedaredge resident Allan Arnold passed away in his home January 24, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 98 years old.
Allan grew up on the family farm in Oxbow, Saskatchewan, which was a few miles from the small Port of Entry town of North Gate, North Dakota.
Allan attended school in North Gate year 1 through 12, graduating as a member of a class of four.
He then enrolled at North Dakota A & M which is now North Dakota State University.
He was enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942. He served in the 103rd Infantry Division in France, Germany and Austria, earning his Combat Infantryman Badge. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
In 1947 or 1948 he went to work for BLM, Division of Cadastral Surveys. He surveyed in Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Colorado. He retired in 1981 as Chief of the Division of Engineering in the Colorado BLM State Office.
He and Mary Beth Arnold (Mason) were married May 15, 1953. Mary Beth passed away on April 25, 2019. Allan is survived by his three sons, James, Richard and Robert; and four grandchildren, Michael Arnold, Lindsay Arnold, Allan K. Arnold and Sierra Carver
Allan and his wife Mary Beth moved to Cedaredge, Colorado in 1988. He enjoyed woodworking, reading and visiting Mazatlán in his retirement years.
All his family deeply love him and miss his kind and gentle presence.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at www.taylorfuneralservice.com.
