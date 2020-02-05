Alma “Louise” Krueger of Montrose passed away January 26, 2020; she was 86.
Louise was born April 21,1933, to Daniel and Alma Isbell (Grider) in Cincinnati, Ohio. While a resident of Russell Springs, Kentucky, Louise met her future husband, Richard Krueger, who worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wolf Creek Damn in Jamestown, Kentucky. After graduating from Russell Springs High School, the two were married on June 21,1952, in Ely, Minnesota. Richard and Louise transferred to Riverdale, North Dakota, then to Watertown, South Dakota, and finally to Montrose, Colorado.
Louise was a resident of Montrose for 54 years where she and Richard raised three daughters. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening, playing the slots, and cooking for family and friends. The kitchen was where you would always find Louise; it was the center of her home and where she loved to spend time with her family. She also loved being outside and found a deep love of sunshine in her latter-years.
Louise is survived by her brother Daniel Luther Isbell; daughters Candy Beene and Sheri McCauley; seven grandchildren: Ryan Wilson, Taryn Wicks, Jason Southall, Crystal Southall, Elizabeth Southall, Braden McCauley and Pamela McCauley; and seven great-grandchildren.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Krueger and her daughter, Pamela Southall.
A memorial service was held Jan. 31 at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel in Montrose. Innichement followed at Serenity Cremation Gardens at Grand View Cemetery west of Montrose. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Kitchen Fund, 1855 St. Mary Drive, Montrose, CO 81401. Condolences may also be sent to the family at www.crippinfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory of Montrose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.