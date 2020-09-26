Ardyce Ann Dunsdon

Ardyce Ann Dunsdon

Ardyce Ann Dunsdon was born on December 17, 1921, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and went to be with the Lord on September 21, 2020, after living in Montrose, Colorado, for several years. After moving to Oklahoma City when Ardyce was about five, she grew up there and graduated from Northeast High School in 1940. She worked as a riveter at Will Rogers Defense Plant during World War II and later as an insurance underwriter for USF&G. Ardyce married Myrle and they remained married almost 57 years until his death in 2008. Together they enjoyed actively participating in their church, Elks club, golfing, square dancing, and playing bridge. Over the years they lived in Denver and Lakewood, CO; Wichita, Kansas; and Tucson, Arizona.

Ardyce is preceded in death by her husband, Myrle Dunsdon, and daughter, Carol Renfrow. She is survived by her son-in-law, Jim Renfrow, and her two grandsons, Adam and John Renfrow, and their families, including six grandchildren (Eliana, Abigail, Jonah, Isaac, Jeremiah, and Olivia). She will be buried next to her husband, a decorated WWII veteran, at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.

May Ardyce’s life remind us all that every day is a gift from God.

Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Ardyce Dunsdon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments