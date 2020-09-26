Ardyce Ann Dunsdon
Ardyce Ann Dunsdon was born on December 17, 1921, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and went to be with the Lord on September 21, 2020, after living in Montrose, Colorado, for several years. After moving to Oklahoma City when Ardyce was about five, she grew up there and graduated from Northeast High School in 1940. She worked as a riveter at Will Rogers Defense Plant during World War II and later as an insurance underwriter for USF&G. Ardyce married Myrle and they remained married almost 57 years until his death in 2008. Together they enjoyed actively participating in their church, Elks club, golfing, square dancing, and playing bridge. Over the years they lived in Denver and Lakewood, CO; Wichita, Kansas; and Tucson, Arizona.
Ardyce is preceded in death by her husband, Myrle Dunsdon, and daughter, Carol Renfrow. She is survived by her son-in-law, Jim Renfrow, and her two grandsons, Adam and John Renfrow, and their families, including six grandchildren (Eliana, Abigail, Jonah, Isaac, Jeremiah, and Olivia). She will be buried next to her husband, a decorated WWII veteran, at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.
May Ardyce’s life remind us all that every day is a gift from God.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.