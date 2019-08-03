Ashley (Tatman-Tolin) Jiron

On July 22, our angel, Ashley Kate had left her earthly home at the age of 25.
Born in Montrose, Ashley graduated from Montrose High School in 2012 and then graduated from Mesa State College with an associate of applied science degree in culinary arts.
Her marriage followed in April 2017, to Jon Jiron.
Ashley’s interests included drawing, guitar, horses, flowers (especially roses), camping, fishing, hiking and baking/cooking.
Ashley is survived by her husband, Jon Jiron, her mother Amy (Bobby) Romero and her father JP Tolin (Jeanel) and uncle Kelly.
In addition, she has two sisters, Erika and Shelia; three nieces and two nephews. Other members of the family who will miss her are: grandparents, MaryAnn and Chuck Tatman and Ben (Lois) Tolin; two aunts, Sara Mann and boys and Laura Tatman; and uncle Derick Tatman.
She was preceded in death by great grandparents: Tom and Jean Kyle and Dallas and Geneva Tatman, all from our area.
A memorial contribution may be made to Montrose Botanical Gardens, P.O. Box 323, Montrose, Colorado 81401 in memory of Ashley.
