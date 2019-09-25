Barb Johnson, 64, passed away of cardiac failure on Friday, August 9th, 2019 at her home in Montrose, Colorado.
Cremation & services were held in Montrose.
Barbara G. Johnson was born on Thursday, June 14, 1955, in Everett, Washington to Ted & Gerry (Geraldine) Johnson.
She grew up and went to school in Tacoma, WA., where she met and married her Marine helicopter specialist husband, Marty Kaminski. They had one daughter, Melissa. The family moved around as military families do, finally moving back to Tacoma, WA., where they divorced after several years.
Barb and young daughter Melissa moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado in the 1980’s, to be near her mother and step-father, Gerry & Joe Jammaron, where she developed her interest in 4-wheeling and horses. Then moving to Kalispell, Montana in 2000 when her mother, Gerry (family-nickname ‘Greentree’) moved there, until her death in 2008, when Barb and Melissa returned to Colorado, finally residing in Montrose.
Barb always had a passion for her beloved cats, and was also a lifelong member of, and involved with, the ASPCA. Thanks go out to the Montrose Animal Shelter for taking care of Barb’s surviving cats & finding them new homes.
Barb was a D.A.R. (Daughters of the American Revolution), and a documented Mayflower descendant.
Barb is survived by her beloved daughter Melissa Kaminski of Grand Junction, CO., sister Chris Wheeler of Seattle, sister Karen Johnson of Portland, niece Julie McNamara of Portland, and many cousins & relatives in the Portland and Seattle areas.
