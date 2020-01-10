Barbara Joan Taylor

Barbara Joan Taylor, 81, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Dec. 31, 2019 at Hope-West Hospice Facility in Grand Junction, Colorado, surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born in Denver, Colorado, to Gerold O. Taylor and Denise M. Prather. Barbara attended high school at Saint Mary’s Academy in Denver, graduating in 1957. Barbara married her husband, Roy C. Taylor, on June 14,1958. Barbara and Roy moved to Montrose, Colorado in 1980. Barbara loved gardening, bowling with her friends, spending time with her family, and spoiling her grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Roy C. Taylor; her parents, and her brother, Jerald D. Taylor. Barbara is survived by her sister, Suzanne Mock, Castle Rock, Colorado; sons Mark Taylor (Shawna), Delta, Colorado, and Bobby Taylor (Cindi), Durango, Colorado. Barbara was a proud grandmother to seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and aunt to one nephew and two nieces.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 21, at Crippin’s Funeral Home, 802 E. Main Street, Montrose, Colorado, 81401.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments