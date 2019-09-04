Barbara Lincoln Bennett

Barbara Bennett, daughter of Jerry and Marge Lincoln, grew up in Montrose, Colorado. She graduated from Montrose High School in 1984. She graduated from University of Colorado with a degree in Environmental Design in 1989.
In June, 1989, she married Philip Bennett. Of this union there were three children; Jessica Sakamoto (Darren) age 25, Nathanael Age 21, and Elias age 18.
Barbara enjoyed outside activities: camping, hiking, backpacking, biking and more recently, pickle ball.
Barbra’s deep Christian faith led her to use her many talents for helping others. Her work with Colorado Springs Food Rescue, Compassion International, and Restore Innocence.
Barbara is survived by her parents, her brother Brad, her three children and a number of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Compassion and Restore Innocence (against sex trafficking).
Services for Celebration of life will be in Colorado Springs at First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou Street, Friday September 6, 2019 at 1:30pm.
