Beatrice Frances Rottinghaus Suppes was born in Post Falls, Idaho, June 5, 1929, to Jacob and Marie (Lorson) Rottinghaus. She spent her childhood in Iowa. Later five kids with their parents moved to Fountain, Colorado, in 1942. They then moved to Olathe in 1946 where she graduated from high school in 1948, on her 19th birthday. This is also where she met the love of her life Lawrence Suppes whom she married Feb. 1, 1950
To this loving couple were born 13 children: Paul (Mary); Ed (Cheryl); Joseph (deceased); Marie (George) Schmalz; Mike (Felicia); Beatrice (deceased); baby (stillborn); Kathy (Jeff) Labrum; Frances (deceased); Jake (Lisa); Jim (Lisa); Margie (deceased); and Diane (deceased).
Betty did so much to help her family. Besides canning hundreds of fruits and vegetables, she sold eggs, cream, milk, chickens and turkeys. When the kids got older, she made the corsages and boutonnieres for dances and then started making wedding cakes. She did this for 30 years. Her garden contained as many flowers as it did berries and vegetables. The flowers she would cut and take to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Olathe for the alters. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society both in Olathe and Delta. She would cook for funeral dinners and Olathe’s bazaar. Her church families were very special to her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years in 1997, six children, one great-grandson, nine brothers and sisters and many in-laws. She is survived by her seven children, their spouses, 25 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren with one on the way, and her sister Anna Marie Suppes who has celebrated her 103 birthday.
Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 5, 6 p.m. with the Rosary being prayed at 7 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m. at St. Michaels’s Catholic Church. Interment will be in Cedar Cemetery, Montrose 2 p.m.
