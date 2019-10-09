Beth Ann Craft, nee Murdock, gently left this earthly life and went home to heaven and to her Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Thursday morning, September 5, 2019 at 9:30AM. She was at her home in Colorado Springs with her husband, her children, and her beloved dog, Milly. Beth was 62 years old and was preceded in death by both her parents, Bucky and Fannie Murdock.
Beth was born in Tribune, Kansas on August 16, 1957 and grew up on her family’s farm and ranch in Sheridan Lake, Colorado. She graduated from Plainview High School in 1975. She is survived by her husband John, her children Jason Jones and Kathleen (Katy) Pavalanis; her grandchildren Thiery Jones and Zoey Pavalanis; her sister Toni French and brothers Mike Murdock and David Murdock, as well as many in her extended family.
Beth married John on June 17, 1983 and her son, Jason, was the ringbearer. She and John moved several times during their life together, however when they moved to Colorado Springs, they both knew they’d found home on this earth. Beth loved people and was always there for them. She, along with her sister and brothers, were able to be caregivers to both of their parents as they went home to the Lord.
Beth loved her God, her family, her home and her country. She was an artist and worked in many mediums, however, she especially loved working with glass and making jewelry. She also loved clothes and could make anything look like it was always supposed to be what it ended up being. Her favorite finds were always thrift-store finds, which she would turn into runway-ready fashion.
Beth attended Charis Christian Center in Colorado Springs and always said God reached her with a postcard. When she & John lived in Denver, they received a postcard in the mail which sat on a shelf for a year before they attended the church it referenced. When they did, they realized that was their Denver church home. When they moved back to Colorado Springs and received a postcard from Charis Christian Center, she immediately said they were going to that church. They did, and Charis has been Beth & John’s church home ever since.
You are invited to a celebration of Beth’s life, which will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Charis Christian Center, located at 10285 Federal Drive in Colorado Springs. Her family won’t be wearing black, as they will be celebrating her, and since Beth’s favorite color was purple, we want to encourage everyone who attends to wear either purple, or because Beth was an artist, to choose from the entire color palette.
Beth was not a flower or plant person, and her church is extremely important to her, so if you feel led, we respectfully request that any memorial contributions are made to Charis Christian Center in celebration of her life.
Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at “http://www.brownfuneraldirectors.com” www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. Brown Funeral Home in Eads, CO is in charge of arrangements.
