Bonnie Carolyn Percival 

Bonnie, 76, passed away peacefully at her home in Olathe, Colorado on Feb. 17, 2020. She was born in Grand Junction, Colorado to Lowell and Rachelle Raine. After graduating from Montrose High School, she married her love Richard Percival. Bonnie and Rich were married for 55 years raising their family in Olathe.
Over the years Bonnie worked various jobs until she began working for Olathe Elementary School in the 70’s. Bonnie continued working for the Olathe schools until 2001. For 26 years Bonnie loved working with the staff and students. She often gave lunch money to kids so they could eat.
After retiring from Olathe High School, she and Rich bought the North Delta Market and ran their own business for 13 years. During this time, she also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity when ever she could.
Bonnie was proceeded in death by her parents Lowell and Rachel Raine, her brothers Jack and Larry Raine and her sister Betty Hoffman. She is survived by her husband Rich Percival of Olathe; sister: Gail Chandler of Grand Junction, sons Roger and Brenda Percival of Olathe, CO; Lany and Denise Percival of Gunnison, CO; Tom and Shonda Percival of Gunnison, CO. 9 Grandchildren; Cassie (Dennis) Hammond , Jessica (Jeff) Kadlubar Riley (Kristen) Percival, Andrea (Matt) Smith, Amanda Kinterknecht, Tyler (Madi)Percival, Chase Percival, Trey Percival (AriAna), Shay Percival and 9 Great Grand Children.
Bonnie spent her spare time in her garden tending to her flowers and roses. She also greatly enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren She has been a pillar in our small community and never knew a stranger
We will miss her fiery personality and joy of spending time with her family and friends, but mostly that voice that could be heard across the field or gymnasium telling how things needed to be done.
A memorial service will be held February 22, 2020 at the Olathe Elementary gymnasium at 1:00 P.M.
Memorial contributions may be made to Olathe High School sports programs in care of Joe Archuleta.
