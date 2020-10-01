Buford C. Bishop

Buford C. Bishop, 84, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, entered into rest on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He was born on Aug. 23, 1936, in Slaytonville, Arkansas.

He was retired. He was preceded in death by his father, Homer Bishop and mother, Barbara Bishop and a grandchild, Alisha Bishop.

He was survived by three children, Connie Taylor (Hank) of Montrose, Colorado; Alan Bishop (Penelope) of Montrose, Colorado and Tiffany Jameson (Shawn) of Durango, Colorado; two sisters, Shirley Nielsen and Dorcus Thomas ( Harley) of Fort Smith, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Jessica (Coty) Kelshaw, Jacey Taylor, Shianne Taylor, Coleter (Alexis) Bishop, Danielle Bishop, Jacob (Brie) Jameson, Lillian Jameson and Violet Jameson; and five great-grandchildren, Hailey Kelshaw, Pepper Kelshaw, Elias Bishop, Rogue Jameson and Haevyn Jameson.

No public viewing is planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith, Arkansas. To place an online tribute, please visit www.lewisfuneralchapel.net A memorial will be held at a later date.

