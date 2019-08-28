Caleb Paul Schiller passed away on Aug. 27, 2019. Caleb was born to Cody and Nanci Schiller on Nov. 2, 1988. He was 30 years old. He spent his life in Montrose, Colorado. Caleb loved his son Ryker, driving his rock crawler and watching his favorite sports teams: the Oklahoma Sooners, LA Lakers, and Miami Dolphins. Caleb is remembered by his contagious smile and his ability to never turn down a second piece of chocolate cream pie. He will be missed at the softball fields and was famous for his one-armed swing. Caleb loved to be outside camping, in the mountains on his snowmobile, throwing around movie quotes with family, or helping anyone who needed his extra hand. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, at 4 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 1521 Hillcrest Montrose, CO 81401. Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. 970-249-2121
“Peace be the Journey”- Cool Runnings
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.