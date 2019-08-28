Caleb Paul Schiller

Caleb Paul Schiller passed away on Aug. 27, 2019. Caleb was born to Cody and Nanci Schiller on Nov. 2, 1988. He was 30 years old. He spent his life in Montrose, Colorado. Caleb loved his son Ryker, driving his rock crawler and watching his favorite sports teams: the Oklahoma Sooners, LA Lakers, and Miami Dolphins. Caleb is remembered by his contagious smile and his ability to never turn down a second piece of chocolate cream pie. He will be missed at the softball fields and was famous for his one-armed swing. Caleb loved to be outside camping, in the mountains on his snowmobile, throwing around movie quotes with family, or helping anyone who needed his extra hand. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, at 4 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 1521 Hillcrest Montrose, CO 81401. Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. 970-249-2121

“Peace be the Journey”- Cool Runnings

