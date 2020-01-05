Calvin Gene Willson, 61, passed away on November 19, 2019. Calvin was born on May 3, 1958, the oldest of three children to Lewie and Bonnie (Cloud) Willson in Grand Junction, CO.
Calvin was raised near LaSalle, Ut where he graduated from Monticello High School.
Calvin was a dreamer. He had a passion for flying, singing and playing the guitar and also loved running heavy equipment. He was someone who would try something even if it defied all odds. He naturally enjoyed the spotlight. To entertain and make others feel welcomed and his charismatic personality in a crowd was always hard to miss. That energy is why people always found themselves laughing and drawn to wonder what the heck he was going to do next. That was always the mystery and charm of Calvin Willson. Calvin was always optimistic in a world where most of us find it easy to explain why something can’t or won’t happen, Calvin was always the guy that reminded you that if you don’t try you will always be 100% right.
Calvin is survived by his brother; Clay Willson and sister; Margret Willson, daughters; Valarie M. LaPean, Amanda S. Willson and son; Calvin Lewie Willson, and two grandchildren; Blake and Torbin LePean.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Valley Lawn Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following the graveside service at the Ute Indian Museum from 11 to 3. We would love for you to come and celebrate Calvin, by sharing memories and stories of his life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.