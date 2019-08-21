Carl J. Westbrook passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Aug.19, 2019 in Montrose, Colorado at the age of 79.
Carl is survived by his wife Diana Westbrook, 5 children, 18 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Joel Howard and Marie Westbrook, his brother, and his sister.
Carl was born on June 6, 1940 in Alamosa Colorado, the second of five children to Joel Howard and Marie Westbrook. He married Diana Marie DePriest on Dec. 16, 1963, they were married for 56 years.
A funeral will be held August 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Hillcrest Street in Montrose Colorado. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Carl’s life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations may be made in Carl’s memory to Hope West Hospice at 725 S. 4th Street, Montrose CO 81401.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. 970-249-2121
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.