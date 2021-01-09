Carolyn Leilani Howard
Carolyn Leilani Howard, whose heart was so pure and sweet, has accepted God’s invitation at His table and taken her heavenly seat. On Dec. 2, 2020, the new Montrose, Colorado, resident left us all to reunite with husband Harold Jay Howard, stepson Jerry Walter Gray, mother Julia Kamekona, father Raymond Rufus McGrew Sr. and brothers Raymond Rufus McGrew Jr., Meldon Sowell and Kimo Sowell.
Carolyn is survived by daughters Traci Hehir, Lorinda Jordan, and Julie Bailado; grandsons Kenneth Hehir and Emanuel Robles; stepson Brian (Pam) Gray and family and Larry (Jody) Gray and family. She is also survived by sister Carmen Kanoe Kaneakua, brother Keoki Sowell, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins — all of whom she loved so much!
Carolyn was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on June 30, 1943. She was raised in Nampa, Idaho, from the age of 3. After moving to California, she worked as a retail clerk and bookkeeper, while also being a full-time wife, mother and grandmother.
She shared a love for family, friends, traveling, music, and bowling. Visiting Colorado many times from 2004 — 2016, she chose to give her life to Jesus through Calvary Chapel on one of those visits. In 2016, she left California to become a permanent resident of Colorado, where she could have all three of her daughters near her.
Carolyn made friends everywhere she went and with everyone she came in contact with. People loved her sense of humor, kind heart, beautiful smile, and her ability to find beauty in everyone and everything.
Special thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado, for making our mothers’ last day so perfect, so safe, and such a blessing for her. Thank you for being on the front lines and bringing beauty where there is also so much sadness in such times of loss. Our prayers go out to you and to all the doctors, nurses, and EMTs in this world — we cannot do without you!
We invite you to hear more about Carolyn’s life at 11 a.m. Jan. 16, 2021, at Calvary Chapel Montrose, 2201 S. Townsend Ave., Ste D, Montrose, CO 81401.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.