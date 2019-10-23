With tears in our eyes and broken hearts, we share the terrible news that Briana Jo and Casey James Grossnickle of Grand Junction abruptly departed this world for the next on October 7, 2019. They died in a car accident between Rifle and Meeker, both at 39- leaving four children and so many who loved them. Briana Jo Wilson was born in Durango, Colorado, in March of 1980 to Brian Wilson and Gayla Jo (Golden) Wilson (Slauson), later becoming the big sister to Kendra and Caleb. Casey James Grossnickle was born in Greeley, Colorado, in April of 1980 to Lonnie and Debbie (Weidenkeller) Grossnickle, later becoming big brother to Amy.
Briana enjoyed cheerleading, playing clarinet and dancing at Delta High School, graduating in 1998. Briana was proceeded in death by her step-sister Heather M. Carothers in 2005. At Greeley West High School, Casey played football and wrestled, also graduating in 1998. He played semi-pro football with the Colorado Blaze for two years. They fell in love as students at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley and married in Delta in 2000.
Their son, Logan, arrived soon after, and then came Landon in 2004 and Luke in 2008. They moved from Evans to Grand Junction in 2009 and adopted their daughter, Sasha, in 2011.
With her BS degree in Sociology, Briana’s career centered in human services, including social services, helping people with adoptions, and managing FirstLight Home Care of the Western Slope in Grand Junction. Casey obtained his BS degree in Criminal Justice and then his POST certification, and served as a police officer, a parole officer for the State of Colorado and most recently, in adult protective services for Mesa County.
Briana and Casey loved their children and were extremely proud of each one. They vigorously cheered on their kids in after-school activities such as soccer, football, wrestling, martial arts, music, professional modeling and drama, among others. Casey enjoyed art including drawing, painting, pottery and creating elaborate yard decorations for holidays. He loved to coach football, wrestling, basketball and other sports, constantly inspiring kids in the Grand Junction area and at schools like Brentwood Middle School. The year that he coached the Grand Junction Freshmen Football team, their record was 9-0. Even when he was a janitor at a middle school in Greeley, kids looked up to Casey and would gather around him at lunch on the playground. His hobbies also included hunting and fishing. Briana enjoyed spending rainy days baking, cleaning, reading, doing puzzles, watching movies, writing and posting inspirational messages, and talking to kids. She accepted everyone, exuberantly, encouraging them to become their best selves.
Their Christian faith guided their lives in their caring for many people. They recommitted their lives to Jesus Christ at the New Horizon Foursquare Church in Grand Junction and were active members there.
Briana’s survivors include her children and her parents, as well as grandparents (Lowell/Nola Golden, Jerry/Joann Trudell, of Montrose, sister Kendra (Brian) Ghanbari of Virginia, brother Caleb (Emily) Wilson of Brighton, sister Kelsey (Jason Boff) Slauson of Hawaii, step-sister Ashley (Andy Gross) Carothers of Montrose, step-brothers David (Deanna) Carothers and Jeremy Carothers both of Grand Junction. Stepparents Michael Slauson of Grand Junction and Tina Carothers-Wilson of Delta,
Casey’s survivors include his children and his parents, as well as Casey’s sister, Amy Grossnickle of Grand Junction.
Together they also have numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews. They additionally have many friends who were like family for them, co-workers, coaches, clients, students coached, church families and neighbors.
Casey and Briana were wonderful people. Casey always said “Play every day and down (football) like it’s your last and leave it all out there, no matter what.” Briana recently shared a favorite quote: “Dance like no one is looking and live each day like it’s your last.” The Celebration of Life for both Casey and Briana occurred Sunday, October 13, in the Colorado Mesa University Myers Ballroom.
A GOFUNDME page has been established for those wishing to donate to the “Grossnickle Children Trust”, 11350 East 162nd Drive, Brighton CO 80602 or (FundRaiser by Danielle Canton:FirstLight Caring In Action) http://www.gofundme.com/f/ntfzkv-firstlight-caring-in-action funds will be deposited to the Trust.
To plant a tree in memory of Casey and Briana Grossnickle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.