Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Nielsen

Cassandra “Cassie” Louise Nielsen passed away on Dec.30, 2019, at the University of Colorado Hospital, in Aurora, Colorado, after struggling with a long illness. She was born on Sept. 17, 1983, in Montrose, Colorado.
She attended Olathe schools and graduated from Olathe High School in 2002, and from Colorado State University in 2007 with a bachelor degree in restaurant and resort management. She lived in Montrose, Seattle, and North Platte, Nebraska. Cassie was a very creative person who most of all loved her 5-year-old daughter, Lorelai. She also loved teaching dance, painting, playing the piano and culinary arts.
Cassie is survived by her 5-year-old daughter, Lorelai Canavan, and her mother, Cathee Nielsen, of Olathe Colorado; her three siblings, Ben (Amy) Nielsen and Emily (Josh) Vigil, of Montrose; and Libby (David) Gleason of Sutherland, Nebraska, as well as eight nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Nielsen. Cassie was able to donate a variety of body tissue through Donors Alliance to improve the health of many others.
A celebration of the life of Cassie will be held at the Montrose Methodist Church on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. with burial in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
Memorial contributions in Cassie’s memory may be directed to a college fund for her daughter, Lorelai, and may be sent to or dropped off at any Wells Fargo branch, and deposited into the “Cassandra Nielsen Memorial Account.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.