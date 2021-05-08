Celebration of life: Bob and Sue Dix

Bob and Sue Dix

The family of Bob and Sue Dix will be having a joint celebration of life service at Montrose Christian Church (2351 Sunnyside Road) on June 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. You are cordially invited to attend and stay for a meal that will be served at the church following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in their honor to Ordinary Missionaries at ordinarymissionaries.org.

Tags

Load comments