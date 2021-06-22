Carol Sue
(Garren)
Rumbaugh
A celebration of life for Carol Sue (Garren) Rumbaugh’s family and friends will be held at 2 p.m., June 27,at Antler Ridge on Kinikin Road.
In lieu of Flowers, a general donation can be made in memory of Carol S. Rumbaugh to Dream Catchers Therapy Center, Inc. or End of the Trail Rescue (DCTC.ORG or EOTTR.ORG) 5814 Hwy 348, Olathe, CO 81425.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.