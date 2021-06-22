Carol Sue

(Garren)

Rumbaugh

A celebration of life for Carol Sue (Garren) Rumbaugh’s family and friends will be held at 2 p.m., June 27,at Antler Ridge on Kinikin Road.

In lieu of Flowers, a general donation can be made in memory of Carol S. Rumbaugh to Dream Catchers Therapy Center, Inc. or End of the Trail Rescue (DCTC.ORG or EOTTR.ORG) 5814 Hwy 348, Olathe, CO 81425.

