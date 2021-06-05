CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Jack Benny 'PapaJack' Hitt; July 18, 1938 - July 14, 2020

Jack Benny ‘PapaJack’ Hitt
July 18, 1938 — July 14, 2020
A celebration of life for Jack Benny “PapaJack” Hitt is planned.
Please join us for some homemade ice cream, honey buns and sharing of stories from 2 — 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 12867 6100 Road, Montrose, CO 814103.
