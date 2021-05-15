CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Leona M. (Chick) Thompson
Abby Irvin

Leona M. (Chick) Thompson

Celebration of life for Leona M. (Chick) Thompson:

The family of Leona wish to invite her many friends to a memorial/ celebration of life service at Montrose Christian Church, 2351 Sunnyside Road on Saturday May 22, at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to Montrose Christian Church or Hopewest. Thank you.

Tags

Load comments