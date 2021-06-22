Regina Joens

Olathe resident Regina Joens passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday June 24, 2021, at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel in Montrose. Following the service a potluck style dessert bar will be at the Olathe Fire Hall.

Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Joens’ family.

