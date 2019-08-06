Cesar Sandoval, 43, passed away peacefully July 30 at his residence.
Cesar was a loved dad, son, husband, brother, uncle and friend.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Cesar’s visitation from 9- 10 a.m. and a funeral mass commencing at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1855 St. Mary Drive, Montrose. Concluding service and interment will follow at Grand View Cemetery.
Translation to Spanish:
Cesar Sandoval 23 de marzo de 1976 - 30 de julio de 2019
César Sandoval, de 43 años falleció pacíficamente el 30 de julio en su residencia. César era un buen padre, hijo, esposo, hermano, tío y amigo. Se invita respetuosamente a familiares y amigos a su funeral de 9 a 10:00 a.m. Y a la misa fúnebre la cual comenzará a las 10:00 AM el miércoles 7 de agosto, en la Iglesia Católica St. Mary, 1855 St. Mary Drive, Montrose, CO 81401. Se concluira con el servicio final y el sepelio en el Cementerio Grand View (Cerca de los campos de futbol Sunset Mesa).
