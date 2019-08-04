Charles Fuller

Charles Frederick Fuller, 86, of Montrose, passed away on July 10, 2019 in Denver.

Charles was born Nov. 1, 1932, in Trenton, Nebraska, to Fred and Nina (Berger) Fuller. He graduated from Trenton High School and enlisted into the Air Force in May of 1952. He married Mary Ellen Sramek, of Trenton, on Dec. 30, 1952. After his four years of military service, Charles worked in the tire and automotive industries. He started Mighty Muffler in 1976 with his son David. They established five stores in the Denver area and retired in 1993 and moved to Montrose.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen (Sramek) Fuller, and their son David and brother-in-law Ted Srameck. Charles is survived by his four children: Rod (Nancy); Steve (Mary Ann); Kathy (Dale) Dieringer; and Michelle (Michael) Steenson; sisters, Lila Sramek; and Jane (Lyle) Wray. Six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Services to be held at St. Daniels Catholic Church, 614 Fifth St., Ouray, on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Internment following the ceremony at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 18510 Hwy 550, Ouray.

