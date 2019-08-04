Charles Fuller

Charles Frederick Fuller, 86, of Montrose, passed away on July 10, 2019 in Denver.
Charles was born Nov. 1, 1932, in Trenton, Nebraska, to Fred and Nina (Berger) Fuller. He graduated from Trenton High School and enlisted into the Air Force in May of 1952. He married Mary Ellen Sramek, of Trenton, on Dec. 30, 1952. After his four years of military service, Charles worked in the tire and automotive industries. He started Mighty Muffler in 1976 with his son David. They established five stores in the Denver area and retired in 1993 and moved to Montrose.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen (Sramek) Fuller, and their son David and brother-in-law Ted Srameck. Charles is survived by his four children: Rod (Nancy); Steve (Mary Ann); Kathy (Dale) Dieringer; and Michelle (Michael) Steenson; sisters, Lila Sramek; and Jane (Lyle) Wray. Six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Services to be held at St. Daniels Catholic Church, 614 Fifth St., Ouray, on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Internment following the ceremony at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 18510 Hwy 550, Ouray.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.