Charlotte Louise Stroud died on Oct. 28, 2019, at her home in Delta, Colorado. She was 73 years old.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1945 in Denver, Colorado. During most of her childhood she lived here in Delta, Colorado, where she graduated in 1963 from Delta High School. In November 1963 she married Leonard Stroud from Norwood, Colorado and began moving around the United States with him supporting his career as an electrical lineman. In March 1966 she began nursing school in Durango while Leonard was drafted into the United States Marine Corps and began his two-year deployment in Vietnam. She graduated from Fort Lewis College with her Bachelor of Nursing in 1971. After a brief separation, Leonard and Charlotte were reunited in 1978 when they settled together in Delta. Charlotte worked for Delta County Memorial Hospital, Delta Ambulance Service and several doctors in the immediate area for most of her nursing career. She began working in the elderly residential care facilities during the late 1980s and then on to co-own the elderly day care service, Day by Day located in Delta, Colorado. She retired when her health began to fail but always stayed involved with her business from afar.
Charlotte was a parishioner of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Delta, Colorado. Charlotte loved spending time with her husband until his death in 2016; reading, spending time with her friends, watching her grandchildren play sports, playing the piano and guitar, playing with her kitty, watching NPR bull riding, and spending time with her brother, George Deleff and daughter, Barbara Thrush and their families.
Before her health declined, she enjoyed dancing, yard sale shopping, going gambling, attending concerts, taking care of others, and working in her yard. She was deeply committed to the Wounded Warrior Project, Disabled Veterans of America, and Veterans of Foreign Wars and was always willing to help others.
A memorial service honoring her life will be held at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel located at 682 1725 Road, in Delta, Colorado at a time to be determined in the spring of 2020. An inurnment service will take place in Disappointment Valley sometime later that year where her ashes will be placed with her husband.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
