Clara Agnes Jackson

Clara Agnes (Foster) Jackson, 84, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on July 2, 2019, at Colorow Care Center in Olathe, Colorado. She was born on October 17, 1934, in Dalhart, Texas, to William Richard and Ada Ruth (Davis) Foster.
Clara is survived by her children: John Jackson (Sue) of Mancos, Colorado, George Jackson (Sandy) of Olathe, Colorado, Jim Jackson (Brenda) of Hotchkiss, Colorado, Ada Schroeder (Robert) of Delta, Colorado, Jo Ann Oatman (Ashley) of Olathe, Colorado; grandchildren: Travis, Jessie (Brion), Ty, Robbie (Miranda), Heather (Matthew), Jack (Camille), Dusty (Natasha), Breann (Russell), Patrick (Deneen) and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Denzil, son Clifford, and sister Martha Mead.
Clara spent her early years in the Texas Panhandle where her father worked farming. The family moved to Garnet Mesa on Colorado’s Western Slope to be with family for a few years before returning to Texas until she was in high school. This is where she met the love of her life, Denzil, while working on a farm there. The family later relocated to Gunnison, Colorado and Denzil must have been smitten because he followed the family and settled there, as well. Clara went on to graduate from Gunnison High School and Denzil enlisted in the Army in 1953. After he returned from Korea, the couple were married in Cedaredge, Colorado on December 22, 1955, and they then returned to his duty station in Maryland. Clara said that seeing these far away places was a great time in her life. After a few years they returned to Gunnison where their four sons were all born. The family briefly moved to Denzil’s native state of Arizona in 1963, but the following year, after the loss of their youngest son Clifford, they returned to Colorado and settled in the Delta area where they welcomed the births of their two daughters in the next few years. In the late 70s and early 80s they spent a few years in Arizona and Utah, but returned to the Montrose area in 1982, where she remained until her death. Sadly, Denzil passed away in early 1984, leaving Clara widowed at a relatively young age with their two daughters still at home.
As a young mother she was kept busy raising four active, ornery boys and any trip outside the home was an adventure, to say the least. The family enjoyed being close to her parents and spending a lot of time together, enjoying outings and celebrating many family events throughout the years. These treasured moments left a lasting legacy for her and her children. Spending time with her family and friends remained one of Clara’s most favorite things of all, and she also enjoyed attending community dances in her later years.
There will be a memorial celebration of life for family and friends at a later time, and her ashes scattered near her beloved husband’s in the Colorado mountains.
