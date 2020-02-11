Clorinda M. Vigil

Clorinda M. Vigil, 80, died Feb. 5, 2020.

She was born in Canjilon, New Mexico, and was a long-time resident of Montrose, Colorado. She was married to John R. Vigil for 50 years upon his death.

Surviving family members who were blessed to share Clorinda’s life include Johnny Vigil, Ronnie Vigil and Alyson Pezullo, Peggy and Joseph Gallegos, Tony Vigil and Greg Bogdan, and her beloved dog, Foxy Roxy. Clorinda was a proud and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Other family survivors include her sister Mary Romero and husband Joe, and Andy Mora. She was also adored by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Delfin and Maggie Mora; brothers, Adolfo and Suki Mora; and Delfin Mora Jr.

Clorinda enjoyed gambling, doing crafts, and especially spending time with her family. Clorinda was loved by all who knew her for her beautiful smile and generous and loving heart.

A funeral service and loving remembrance in celebration of Clorinda’s life were officiated on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Crossroads Victory, 515 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose, CO 81401. Arrangements are being held by Crippin Funeral Home.

