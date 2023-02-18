Colonel Billie Collins

Colonel Billie Kirk Collins (retired) born May 7, 1931 in Anthony, Kansas, to Ottie Kirk and Theodosia Adeline (Cadenhead) Collins. He was the eldest of his siblings, Pat Collins Terry, Michael Collins, and Tom Collins.
At 7:52 p.m., on Jan. 29, 2023, Bill went to be with his Lord. He was saved at the age of 6 soon after seeing his father’s transformed life after accepting the Lord. Billie was raised in Kansas and Colorado. He lettered in football and baseball at South High School in Denver, Colorado, before moving to Kansas, where he attended Sunflower Academy and graduated from Wichita High School East in 1949.
Upon graduation from high school, Bill joined the US Marine Corps where he served on the U.S.S. Helena during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge from the Marines, Bill married Patricia Lou Tibbets (Brinkopf) and had four beautiful children, Tonna, Ronna, Bob and Kelly. Bill earned his bachelor’s and master's degrees from Colorado State College in Greeley, Colorado, while also serving in the Air Force Reserve. Bill then worked with the parole department in Denver and Canon City, Colorado, for many years as a parole agent and investigator.
In 1959, he re-enlisted with the Air Force where he served in the Office of Special Investigation. He then transferred to the Army to do further counterintelligence work as well as Electronic Warfare Cryptology. After graduating from the FBI Academy in 1975, Bill served as a commander of Region I, 650th MI Detachment. He was also Detachment Commander, AFSouth Counterintelligence Detachment, ACE (Allied Command Europe) Counterintelligence Activity providing counterintelligence and security support to the NATO military commands in Europe. Other duties during that era included guarding Presidents Nixon, Reagan and, prior to that, JFK in the White House.
After retiring from the service in 1978, Bill married Erma Davenport, mother to three beautiful children, Roxanne, Dawn, and Kevin Davenport. They settled in Crofton, Maryland, where together they founded Children’s Medical Ministries (CMM) in 1999. CMM’s desire was to show compassion by serving children and their families in need with spiritual and physical aid and to assist them to become self-reliant. CMM was awarded Best Charities Under 1% Overhead as published in the Federal Times in 2013.
Bill and Erma took their children and grandchildren to countries such as Tanzania to the Maasai tribe (Tanner), to Kenya and Nigeria (Tyler), and financially assisted Roxanne in taking her youth group students to lead English camps in Hungary, Bret to Alaska with Athletes in Action, and Tate to Haiti, as well as others. They also helped start Christian BASEBALL camps in Cuba. Working alongside Good Life Ministries in Hyderabad, India, CMM helped provide medical camps, clinics, computer schools, food, vitamins, clothes, shelter and education for the “dump’ children, the “rock quarry’ children, Compassion International children, as well as leading Vacation Bible Schools for thousands of Indian children.
Much work was done in Thailand on behalf of the Thai-Akha Ministries Foundation. One of their first purchases was a tea plantation, which enabled the local ministry to become self-sustaining. Using regenerative agricultural practices, they now grow coffee, rice, raise cattle, have fish farms, teach jungle survival, and help those with drug addictions to overcome with the Lord’s help.
Much assistance from CMM was given to Ethiopia for the Mossy Foot people, as well as to the Philippians, Pakistan, Vietnam, China, Ecuador, and Colombia. Water tanks, food, gas and cooking utensils were taken to north India and the Himalayan Mountains for those who survived the mudslides and flooding of 2014. In a multitude of other countries, with the help of all the volunteer staff- Alvin Miller, Rachel and Dale Brunk, Joy Leid, Lynn Stephens, Danny Thomas, and Mary Tieken-Christian orphanages, schools, churches and pastoral training were started.
From those blessed from your tireless service, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
“Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.” — 1 Corinthians 15:58.
Bill is survived by wife Erma Davenport Collins; children Tonna (Winn) Lewis, Ronna (Terry) Good, Bob (Tanya) Collins, Kelly (Randy) Landon, Roxanne (Ricki) Ray, Dawn (Rick) Iacino, Kevin (Judy) Davenport; grandchildren Mason (Katie) Samuels (their children Tyla, Drey, Jada, and Tavie), Paris Samuels, Tyler (Renell) Good (their children Jaylee and Cara), Taylor (Melissa) Good (their children Madison, Porter, Kallie, Chase and Bodhi), Todd (Valerie) Good (their children JJ and Emma), Tanner (Amber) Good (their children Jess, Kate, Hana and Jack), Emily (Wes) Goodwin (their children Titus, Riggs, and Sadie), Thomas (Makayla) Good (their children Rhyker, Roczen and Navy), Erika (Jake) Hubbard (their son Barrett), Tate (Kaitlynn) Good, Ashley (Mark) McLaughlin (their children Maddison, Claire, Ellie, Brea and Makenna), Aubrey (Drew) Larson (their children Lachlan and Connor), Brett (Bailey) Collins (their children Blakely, Brody and baby on the way), Jaclyn Collins, Amanda (Mike) Dillilo (their children Bella and Vinny), Kaitlin (Dave) Linscheid (their children Hannah and Henry), Rachel Moeller, Ricky III (fiance Haley Tadych) Iacino, Christopher Iacino, Matthew Iacino, Allie Iacino, Eddie (Mandy) Jones (their children Maddie, Mindy, Maylie and Mayzie), and Rachael (Nick) King (their children Brantley and Grayson). All in all, 23 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren!
You will be greatly missed, Dad! We loved you so much!
Bill will be laid to rest with full military honors at Fort Logan Cemetery in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, March 10 at 11:30 a.m.
