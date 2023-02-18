Colonel Billie Collins

Colonel Billie Kirk Collins (retired) born May 7, 1931 in Anthony, Kansas, to Ottie Kirk and Theodosia Adeline (Cadenhead) Collins. He was the eldest of his siblings, Pat Collins Terry, Michael Collins, and Tom Collins.

At 7:52 p.m., on Jan. 29, 2023, Bill went to be with his Lord. He was saved at the age of 6 soon after seeing his father’s transformed life after accepting the Lord. Billie was raised in Kansas and Colorado. He lettered in football and baseball at South High School in Denver, Colorado, before moving to Kansas, where he attended Sunflower Academy and graduated from Wichita High School East in 1949.

What's NABUR?