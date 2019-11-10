Danny Lee Kelley

Danny Lee Kelley, 71, passed away peacefully at his home in Mesa, AZ on October 3, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Cedar Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.

