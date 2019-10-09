Danny Lee Kelley, 71, passed away peacefully at his home in Mesa, AZ, October 3, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
Danny is survived by his wife Kathy, daughter, Shannon Champlin (Tony), Sons; Daniel Eddie Kelley (Christine), Adam Kelley, and Ryan Kelley, sister; Juliann Weller (Steve), and brothers; Jeffrey Kelley (Lavonne) and Kent Kelley (Joy).
Danny was blessed with 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, friends and his horse Scarlet.
Born and raised in Montrose, Danny graduated from Montrose High School in 1967. He joined the Seabee’s doing a tour in Vietnam, later becoming an electrical lineman for 35 years prior to his retirement.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
