Delta, Colorado resident, Darrel D. Sinner, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 83.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delta with Pastor Kurt Van Fossan officiating. Interment will follow at Mesa View Cemetery in Delta.
Darrel was born on June 18, 1936 to Godfred and Mary (Moreland) Sinner in Montrose, Colorado. At the age of 8, the family moved to Delta where Darrel attended school graduating from Delta High School with the Class of 1954.
After graduation, Darrel proudly served his country in the United States Army.
On March 12, 1967, Darrel married Myrna L. Mahan in Montrose, Colorado.
Darrel passed away just four days short of their 53rd anniversary.
Darrel was a member of Colorado Farm Bureau, Delta 4-H Club and Redeemer Lutheran Church. He was a farmer and rancher and was also a machinery dealer of Case International equipment.
He enjoyed his cows, working on the farm and rebuilding equipment.
Darrel is survived by his wife, Myrna Sinner of Delta; daughter, Paula (Stanley) Weeks of Burlington, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Lee Ann Sinner of Delta; a brother, William G. Sinner, also of Delta; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Darrel was preceded in death by his parents, Godfred and Mary Sinner; his son, James M. Sinner; and his brother, Thomas C. Sinner.
The family suggests memorial contributions to be made in Darrel’s memory to either HopeWest Hospice, P.O. Box 24, Delta, Colorado 81416 or the Lutheran Hour Ministries, 66- Mason Ridge Center, St. Louis, Missouri 63141 www.lhm.org
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at www.taylorfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.