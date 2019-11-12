Darren Peterson, 46, of Montrose, Colorado passed on October 23, 2019.Darren Loyal Peterson was born June 4, 1973 in Montrose, Colorado to David and Evelyn Peterson. He graduated from Montrose High School. After high school, Darren started off in the car business at the low rank of a car detailer, and eventually worked his way up to being a business owner. This was due to his insatiable drive and undying quest for conquering the unachievable. Darren was a dreamer and had an adventurous free spirit. This spirit eventually took him to the outdoors, where he relentlessly pushed himself mentally and physically in search of happiness and freedom. He found versions of this in the backcountry with his wife, and once he did, he endeavored to share his findings with everyone. He became such an authority in the backcountry that even the US Military sought him out personally for his expertise. Darren loved his wife, children, and family dearly. He is survived by his wife Lisa; his children Trenton, Reanna, and Abigail Peterson; his parents David and Evelyn Peterson; and his siblings David, Brian, and Ben, Amber Perkins, Heather Howell, Jesse Mueller, and Mikayla Peterson, along with all his nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held for Darren at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Redeemer Lutheran Church (100 Pioneer Rd., Delta, Colorado)
