David Andrews Calhoon, 1924-2019, was born in the mining town of Victor, Colorado on November 16, 1924. He died peacefully rabbits on Big Bull Mountain. Dave learned how to swim in the compressor cooling tank at the Ajax Mine. In high school he worked the graveyard shift at the Cameron Mine and was a delivery boy for the Rocky Mountain News. In 1943, less than a week after graduating high school, Dave and his older brother Robert enlisted in the US Navy and served in World War II. After boot camp, then diesel and motor machinist school, in 1944 Dave was shipped out on a troop transport ship to the Philippines where he served on USS LST-668 in the Pacific Theatre. In May of 1946 Petty Officer 2nd Class Dave Calhoon mustered out of the Navy following a 64-day trip from Manila to San Francisco Harbor.
After the War, Dave returned to Victor and worked at the Cresson Mine for a short time, then moved to Ouray to work at the Idarado Mine where he lived in the bunk house. Using the GI Bill, Dave left the Idarado for Fort Lewis College to take classes in geology, surveying and engineering for a year. After returning to Ouray, Dave met and married his wife Josie Ficco on April 6, 1950.
Dave was involved in mining, building, development, and mineral exploration throughout his career. He was a member of the Ouray Elks and VFW. He served as Ouray County Commissioner for 24 years. Dave stayed very active and interested in Ouray County issues throughout his life, writing his last letter to the County Commissioners only a few weeks before his death.
Dave loved hunting with his close friends and family. With the first hint of fall each year, Dave had his backpack ready and hunting camp stocked. The only Colorado hunting seasons he ever missed were during the three years he served in WWII. Dave never gave up on mining in Ouray County. He spent many years prospecting in the San Juan mountains and, during the last few years of life, researching Ouray mining records, geologic maps and reports, forever in search of a good prospect. Above all, Dave loved his family and friends. The Fourth of July was Dave’s favorite holiday and he celebrated this year at his home in Ouray, surrounded by people he loved. Dave enjoyed and lived life to the fullest until the very end.
Dave was preceded in death by his beloved wife Josephine, mother Evelyn, father George, brothers Robert and John, and granddaughter Tamara. Dave is survived by son Joseph Calhoon (Claudia), brother Bill, grandchildren Aaron (Mary T.) and Andrea Meruelo (Ernesto), and great-grandchildren Alexander, Julia, Thomas and Woodrow.
Dave, Dad, Grandpa, Uncle Dave touched many lives with his kindness and love. He will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. on Aug. 2 at St. Daniel’s Catholic Church, Ouray, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Dave’s name to HopeWest Hospice in Montrose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.